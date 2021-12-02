Milwaukee acquire Renfroe from Boston in exchange for JBJ and prospects

BOSTON — Milwaukee Brewers general manager David Stearns wasted little time filling a big hole in his lineup.

Stearns sent Jackie Bradley Jr., to the Boston Red Sox late Wednesday night in exchange for Hunter Renfroe. The trade came just a few hours before the 11:59 p.m. expiration of baseball's collective bargaining agreement, which ushered in a lockout and halted all transactions.

The Red Sox also received two minor leaguers from the Brewers — infielders David Hamilton and Alex Binelas.

Renfroe, 29, adds power to Milwaukee's lineup after Avisail Garcia left for the Marlins and Eduardo Escobar went to the Mets in free agency. He will be part of a Brewers outfield that includes Christian Yelich, Lorenzo Cain and Tyrone Taylor.

In his only season in Boston, Renfroe had career highs with a .259 average, .315 on-base percentage, 89 runs, 33 doubles and 96 RBIs. He tied for the major league lead with a career-high 16 outfield assists.

Renfroe, who turns 29 Jan. 28, broke in with the San Diego Padres in 2016. He played for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2020 before moving on to the Red Sox last season.

Bradley, 31, played the first eight seasons of his career in Boston, establishing himself as one of the best defensive center fielders in the game. In 2018, when the Red Sox won a franchise-record 108 games and the World Series, he was the AL Championship Series MVP.

A lifetime .230 hitter never known for his offense, he struggled even more at the plate in Milwaukee, batting .163 last season with six homers in 134 games.

