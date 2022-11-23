Miller: Election official observations

I served as an election official (poll worker) for the first time Nov. 8th, at the Bryant Community Center. I just wanted to offer a few brief observations. First, it was a long but rewarding day. Second, I served with a group of really classy people dedicated to doing the best job they could facilitating the voting process within the guidelines established. Third, we had a fairly large group of poll watchers, all of whom were also well-behaved and served a valuable function. Early on, one detected an error I’d made interacting with a voter, and properly notified my chief, who in turn educated me. I was grateful for the extra set of eyes since my chief couldn’t be everywhere and had missed what I’d done. It allowed me to learn earlier and be more effective the rest of the day. Finally, if there’s any “hanky-panky” going on in the process, it didn’t happen there.