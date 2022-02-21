Milaeger's to host pop-up biergarten (copy)

CALEDONIA — Milaeger’s, 4838 Douglas Ave., will host a pop-up biergarten today through Sunday, Feb. 24-27. There is no admission fee.
The traditional German biergarten will include food, music, and authentic tables and benches. There will be children’s activities and stein hoisting contests for all ages. The schedule:
- Today(4-9 p.m.) — Rohn Larsen, 5-9 p.m.; chili contest, 5-8 p.m.; stein hoisting contest, 7 p.m.
- Friday (5-9 p.m.) — Gary Ricchio, 5-9 p.m.; Stein Hoisting Contest, 7 p.m.
- Saturday (noon-9 p.m.) — Jon Dawley, noon-4 p.m.; DuoSonic, 6-9 p.m.; Stein Hoisting Contest, 7 p.m.
- Sunday (10 a.m.-5 p.m.) — Vern and the Originals, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Stein Hoisting Contest, noon; Stein Hoisting Championship, 1 p.m.
A chili cookoff will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. today. It will benefit the Racine Area Veterans Inc. (RAVI) and Lighthouse Brigade Band Boosters. Tickets cost $12. Go to milaegers.com/info/biergarten.