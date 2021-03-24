Mike Johnson: Gard, UW deserve respect, not disses

But when you sort through everything that happened this season and take a step back, here’s the truth: Through six seasons under Greg Gard, the Wisconsin program is just about exactly what is was throughout Bo Ryan’s 14-plus-year tenure, which is correctly considered legendary by UW fans.

The Badgers are still very good, just not great. And it’s hard to envision a scenario in which they can go beyond that, at least regularly.

As the Badgers struggled the second half of the season, I heard a lot of chatter and social media talk (for what that’s worth) about how the program is regressing from it was under Ryan and how it had to be “saved.”

Well, let’s get this out of way right now: Gard isn’t going anywhere soon, and he should be Wisconsin’s coach for as long as he wants to be.

He’s reached the NCAA Tournament in four of his six seasons — which would’ve been five if not for the pandemic that wiped out the tournament last year — with two Sweet 16 appearances, a second-round appearance and a Big Ten title.

Is that much different from what the program accomplished under Ryan? Hardly.