Miguel J. Gomez, 1100 block of Racine Street, Racine, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC.
A 20-year-old park in Caledonia is getting plenty of recreational upgrades, including a new skate park and splash pad, expected to cost the village more than $10 million.
When Cory Sebastian was 16 years old, she told her mom that she really wanted to make a difference in Racine. Her mom recently reminded her of that conversation.
The husband-and-wife team behind Waterford's popular restaurant Cafe 213 explain their decision to close the business after three years of public success — but private struggles.
A woman, charged with a felony for allegedly allowing her disabled adult son to die on the floor after a fall, was found incompetent for a second time and proceedings in the case were suspended during a competency hearing held Monday in Racine County Circuit Court.
Foul play is not suspected.
The first play of the game for the Park High School football team Friday night was called back because of a penalty.
WATCH NOW: Employees at this McDonald's could hardly believe what they were seeing after a drive-through customer offered to 'pay it foward' for the next person in line — setting off a chain reaction of good karma.
One man was non-fatally shot Saturday night on Racine's north side, the Racine Police Department said.
Residents of a suburban Racine area neighborhood are breathing a collective (but nervous) sigh of relief following the removal of a “vicious” dog from its owner’s home after it bit a 78-year-old woman and the woman who went to protect her. The situation has only gotten more complex from there.
Halloween trick-or-treat times for Sunday, Oct. 31
