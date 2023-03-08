Miguel A. Ayala, 2300 block of Coolidge Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, obstructing an officer, possession of THC, possess/illegally obtained prescription, resisting an officer, carrying a concealed weapon.
