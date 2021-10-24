Middleton, Antetokounmpo carry Bucks past Spurs 121-111

Spurs: Lonnie Walker IV was assessed a flagrant foul against Antetokoumpo in the final minute of the first half following a video review. Antetokoumpo fell to the court after Walker yanked at his left arm from behind as the Bucks’ All-Star drove past him to the rim. Walker extended his hand after the play, but Antetokoumpo refused the help and instead waited for two teammates, even as Walker continued to hold his right hand out. … Bryn Forbes’ 3-pointer with 5 minutes left in the third quarter accounted for his first points since Game 3 of last season’s NBA Finals, when he was with Milwaukee. … San Antonio has had a different leading scorer in each of its first three games.