Mid Continent Railway Museum to open May 8

NORTH FREEDOM — The familiar call of “all aboard” will soon be heard again at Mid Continent Railway Museum, E8948 Museum Road, following a 17-month hiatus. The railroad museum is set to reopen its doors to the public and resume offering train rides aboard its historic rail cars each Saturday and Sunday beginning May 8.

Kelly Bauman, Mid Continent’s superintendent of operations details some of the precautions being put in place, “We will be following the mask mandate that is in effect for all public transportation and will be arranging seating to allow for social distancing while keeping windows open to provide fresh air to the coaches.”

Mid Continent Railway Museum will be open through Oct. 17 with their 55-minute round-trip train rides departing the museum depot at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Advance tickets are available at midcontinent.org or by calling 608-522-4261 or 800-930-1385.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0