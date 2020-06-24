Michigan State coach Tom Izzo has new view of Colin Kaepernick protest: 'How ignorant am I?'

“There were a lot of white people (in the photos), and they weren’t kneeling at the flag, they were burning it. And that really hit home for me,” he said. “I said, ‘I am into all the peaceful protests. I’m not into the burning. But I’m also trying to figure out how many times you have to try to get something done.’

“And yet, if there’s a silver (lining) in this some way, I’ve never seen so many white people, black people, Hispanic people marching together in the peaceful protests. And to me, that is progress that I don’t hope will continue, it has to continue.”

Izzo called the killing of Floyd in Minneapolis over Memorial Day weekend “disgusting.”

“I feel I spend a lot of time in the inner cities and around different people, and always felt like I had a good relationship,” he said. “But when I saw what I saw with George Floyd, it sickened me — I said it, and it did, and it was real. And it was disappointing, but it was disgusting. None of us know all the things that happen, but a human life is a human life. And we’re treating it like it’s nothing. There are some issues.