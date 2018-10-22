Michelle Ramig.jpg

Michelle Lynn Ramig, 49, 1500 block of Melvin Avenue, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (six counts).

