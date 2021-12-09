Michele L Sekula, 23600 block of Burmeister Road, Union Grove, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Michele L Sekula, 23600 block of Burmeister Road, Union Grove, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The new owners of Golden Chicken are couple Yolonda "Yogi" Blair and Terrance Blair, already known in Racine for Yogi's Pud'n.
RACINE — A convicted felon facing charges connected to an August killing in Racine has also been accused of having 16 packaged chunks of crack…
A familiar family is at the helm.
UNION GROVE — A Union Grove man has been accused of breaking multiple bones of an infant and abusing two other children.
Gerald Smith flatly denied being the shooter in the surveillance video that captured the murder of Marcellus Martinez. When asked if he killed Martinez, he replied, “I did not.”
Catalytic converters continue to be a commonly stolen car part.
RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of strangling and trying to sexually assault a woman.
A disruption to traffic is expected for several hours. Lt. Michael Luell of the Racine County Sheriff's Office said that traffic in both directions will be diverted south to Plank Road.
A Sturtevant man has been accused of multiple break-ins and the theft of a car over Thanksgiving weekend.
Take that high heels and ball gowns. Miss Racine 2022 Maria Jose Castillo Venegas made her first appearance five days after earning her crown at a Thanksgiving event wearing a dressy jump suit and ballet flats.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.