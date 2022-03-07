Michael W. Hernandez, 2000 block of Charles Street, Racine, robbery with use of force (domestic abuse assessments), felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Michael W. Hernandez
Related to this story
Most Popular
"I'm pretty ticked about it," said the property owner, who was fined $124. "Everybody else has got their noses sticking in ... They're bothering me, by nosing in."
SOMERS — The identity of the woman who was caught on video creating a disturbance at the Walmart Supercenter, 3500 Brumback Blvd., has been released.
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Mount Pleasant man allegedly choked and threw a woman into a wall, assaulting her multiple times.
RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly stabbed a man in the chest over $40.
One person was arrested before dawn Sunday after a reported shots fired incident on the 2000 block of Lasalle Street, the Racine Police Department has confirmed.
He was found "suffering from multiple gunshot wounds" in the middle of the street on the 1600 block of Cleveland Avenue, the Racine Police Department confirmed Monday morning.
Paczki, the filled doughnut-like treat, has been known in Poland since at least the Middle Ages. And it's rather popular here in southeastern Wisconsin, with its strong Polish population whose traditions have spread to their neighbors.
Angered over COVID-19 mandates and distrust of Joe Biden's certified win in the 2020 presidential election, a Republican is looking to unseat Assembly Speaker Robin Vos in a rare GOP primary in District 63.
A Racine teenager has been accused of firing a gun at a man, who told him to stop cutting through his backyard, and later stealing a car.
"For those of you who do not know, the food industry is an incredibly hard one to work in. It is absurdly hard on the body," the owner of Hopscotch Cakery wrote in a goodbye post.