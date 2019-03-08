NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Michael T. Mooney, 3800 block of West Scott St., Milwaukee, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, receiving stolen property (less than $10,000), operate a motor vehicle while revoked, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.