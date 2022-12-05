NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Michael T. Merritt, 7600 block of 27th Avenue, Kenosha, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
The drugs were reportedly found in suitcases in an occupied vehicle in a parking lot on North Main Street.
ROCHESTER — Three minors were brought along to a failed drug deal that led to an 18-year-old jumping in the Fox River to escape.
One of the brothers allegedly hit his twin with a birdhouse during their fight. Both face criminal charges.
Nebraska-Wisconsin isn’t a rivalry. Heck, it’s not much of a series. But it might finally get interesting. Matt Rhule vs. Luke Fickell. Let the games begin, writes Tom Shatel.
The Racine man accused of meeting women on dating apps and victimizing them, one of whom died after meeting with him at a South Milwaukee bar, has been caught, Franklin Police said Tuesday.
Three 19-year-olds and one 16-year-old have now been implicated in the shootings that made national headlines.
The teen was given a $25,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court.
In 2023, Mount Pleasant's Campus Park is going to look quite a bit different than it did five years ago.
The Public Safety & Licensing Committee met with bar owners on Monday over a shooting among patrons. The message of the committee: this is not a punishment and do not be afraid to call the police.
When Bob Wortock first approached the City of Racine in the early 2000s to set up a Christmas Nativity scene in the downtown, he did not have support. He had gone to the City Council five times, receiving rejection after rejection. Gary Becker, mayor from 2003 to 2009, at first told Bob to leave him and the City Council alone, Bob recalled. Bob didn’t listen.
