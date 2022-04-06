Michael T. Hunter

Michael (aka Bobby Wilson) T. Hunter, 4300 block of 39th Street, Kenosha, second degree sexual assault.
The grand opening continues from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, and the market is scheduled to open year-round from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
A now-former Racine County Jail correctional officer is facing criminal charges for allegedly providing marijuana and alcohol to an inmate he knew "from the outside."
A Racine woman allegedly drove through a metal fence with two children in the car and then crashed into a tree-.
At least one person was shot during a shootout between occupants of two vehicles Wednesday afternoon, the Racine Police Department reported.
RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of recording videos of a minor through a keyhole.
As part of a plan that includes having Highway 32 no longer coincide with Main Street through Downtown Racine, work to convert Wisconsin Avenue from being a one-way street into being a two-way street is expected to begin in April.
According to investigators, 18-year-old Xavier Jackson and another individual shot a 16-year-old who they believed to be a member of the NFL (North Side for Life) gang, but the victim was not a member of any gang.
In short: Union Grove rejects ATVs and golf carts on its roads, incumbent Burlington School Board members hold onto their seats, a number of changes coming to the Racine County Board and 1 of 3 schools had referendums passed.
STURTEVANT — A Racine teenager has been accused of stealing a car and crashing it into a bridge.
A woman, Kady Beth Mehaffey, who killed another woman, 33-year-old Marisol Mendoza-Lopez, in a hit-and-run 19 months ago in Kenosha has been sentenced to five years shy of the maximum prison time in the case.
