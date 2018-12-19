121918-BELL-MUGS.jpg

Michael T. Bell, 30, 2000 block of Geneva Street, Racine, physical abuse of a child (intentionally cause bodily harm), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

