Michael Paul Schraven
Michael Paul Schraven

Michael Paul Schraven, 100 block of Chestnut Street, Burlington, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device, retail theft (alter price less than or equal to $500), trespass to land.

