Michael M Leibundgut
Michael M Leibundgut

Michael Leibundgut

Michael M Leibundgut, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), hit and run (attended vehicle), obstructing an officer, possession of THC, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device, possession of drug paraphernalia. 

