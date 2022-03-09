 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Michael L. Burdick

  • 0
Michael Burdick

Michael L. Burdick, 13100 block of Bell Road, Caledonia, threat to law enforcement officer, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News