Krusienski.jpg

Michael Krusienski, 1500 block of Bryn Mawr Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver THC (less than 200 grams, second and subsequent offense), possession of THC (second and subsequent offense), possession of cocaine (second and subsequent offense), possession of drug paraphernalia. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments