Michael K Hubbard

LYONS — Mount Pleasant resident Julia Jarlsberg, 31, is being charged for allegedly causing bodily harm to a child at the Timber Ridge Lodge and Water Park, located by Grand Geneva Resort outside of Lake Geneva.
BRISTOL — A jury Friday afternoon found Martice Fuller guilty of first-degree intentional homicide for the shooting death of his 15-year-old former girlfriend Kaylie Juga, a killing prosecutors said was a domestic violence homicide despite both the victim’s and Fuller’s young age.
Two vehicles burst into flames Saturday night after what police in Mount Pleasant believe was a high-speed collision, sending one of the drivers, a 17-year-old, to the hospital. Police said the teen wasn't wearing a seatbelt.
In the the $1.9 trillion spending bill signed last week, the local governments that make up Racine County are to receive $96.87 million in total. Nearly half of that money is going to the City of Racine.
With more than 93,000 households facing possible disconnection, the Wisconsin Public Service Commission voted unanimously against extending a moratorium that has been in place since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.