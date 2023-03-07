Michael John Allyn, 1100 block of 12th Avenue, Union Grove, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Michael John Allyn
Related to this story
Most Popular
Woman found dead in vehicle, cause of death does not appear suspicious, Racine Police Department says
A woman was found dead in a vehicle Sunday. The cause of death is unknown but does not appear suspicious, the Racine Police Department reported.
RACINE — An 18-year-old man has been charged in connection to a rollover crash that resulted in the death of a pregnant woman.
A Racine man who was found passed out in his vehicle is facing several charges, including his fifth OWI.
A rollover crash Tuesday night resulted in the death an 18-year-old woman.
RACINE — A Racine man is accused of having half a pound of marijuana and a handgun in his car.