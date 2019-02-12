21219-LUBINSKI-MUG.jpg

Michael J. Lubinski, 400 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver or manufacture THC (between 200 and 1,000 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia.

