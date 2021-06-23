 Skip to main content
Michael J Jurgens
Michael J Jurgens

Michael Jurgens

Michael J Jurgens, 1000 block of Prairie Drive, Mount Pleasant, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining drug trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver non-narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia.

