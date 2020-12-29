 Skip to main content
Michael J Hohn, Trevor, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, with a minor child in the vehicle), second degree recklessly endangering safety, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur), possession of drug paraphernalia.

