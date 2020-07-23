Michael Hawkins, 2000 block of Mead Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Michael Hawkins, 2000 block of Mead Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.