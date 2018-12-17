Michael Farr.jpg

Michael E. Farr Jr., 29, 3400 block of Kinzie Avenue, strangulation and suffocation with domestic abuse assessments, misdemeanor battery with domestic abuse assessments, criminal damage to property with domestic abuse assessments, disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments.

