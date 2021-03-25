Michael D Stoner

BRISTOL — A jury Friday afternoon found Martice Fuller guilty of first-degree intentional homicide for the shooting death of his 15-year-old former girlfriend Kaylie Juga, a killing prosecutors said was a domestic violence homicide despite both the victim’s and Fuller’s young age.
LYONS — Mount Pleasant resident Julia Jarlsberg, 31, is being charged for allegedly causing bodily harm to a child at the Timber Ridge Lodge and Water Park, located by Grand Geneva Resort outside of Lake Geneva.
“I want black artists, black creators, black culture-bearers to also be remembered as creative and for their thoughtful leadership,” said Rosy Petri, a Racine native textile artist whose work is currently on display at the Racine Art Museum. “Having a creative practice is almost like having a spiritual practice; it’s really centering. It puts you within the constellation of now.”
Two vehicles burst into flames Saturday night after what police in Mount Pleasant believe was a high-speed collision, sending one of the drivers, a 17-year-old, to the hospital. Police said the teen wasn't wearing a seatbelt.
Burlington's popular annual festival, ChocolateFest, might be finished for good. Organizers cite a lack of enthusiasm and momentum, and they seek city approval to try a new event called "Burlington Jamboree."
A Kenosha man allegedly followed a woman home from a grocery store then held a knife to her neck and stole her purse on March 12 on Illinois Street in Racine. He later allegedly used her credit cards to make purchases at several stores.