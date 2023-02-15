Michael D. Hardy Jr., 400 block of Lake Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 15-40 grams, use of a dangerous weapon), possession with intent to deliver narcotics (use of a dangerous weapon), possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (less than or equal to 3 grams, use of a dangerous weapon), possession with intent to deliver amphetamine (use of a dangerous weapon), possession with intent to deliver or manufacture THC (between 1,000-2,500 grams, use of a dangerous weapon), maintaining a drug trafficking place (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by a felon.