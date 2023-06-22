Michael A. Littleton, 1600 block of Maple Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), possession of drug paraphernalia, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device.
Michael A. Littleton
Related to this story
Most Popular
STURTEVANT — A Racine Metal-Fab employee was arrested after allegedly making threats against his workplace.
RACINE — Construction of Hammes Field has a price tag, one that was helped by a seven-figure donation from a family member of the field’s namesake.
RACINE — Two more men have been charged in connection to a shooting on Washington Avenue earlier this month.
RACINE — Caleb Lash mowed something like 40 lawns during the week leading into the 45th Lighthouse Run Saturday morning.
RACINE — The Racine Unified School District and workers’ unions seem to agree on pay raises that employees should receive next school year.