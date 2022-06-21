 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Micah T. Lminggio

  • 0

NO PHOTO AVAILABLE

Micah T. Lminggio, 3200 block of Kinzie Avenue, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), discharging a firearm from a vehicle (towards a building or vehicle), felony intimidation of a victim.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News