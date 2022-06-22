 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Micah T. Lminggio

NO PHOTO AVAILABLE

Micah T. Lminggio, 3200 block of Kinzie Avenue, Racine, first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon).

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News