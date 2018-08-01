Urban Meyer’s job appears to be in jeopardy.
Ohio State placed Meyer, one of the most successful coaches in college football history, on paid administrative leave Wednesday while it investigates claims that his wife knew about allegations of domestic violence against an assistant coach years before the staff member was fired last week.
Courtney Smith, the ex-wife of fired Buckeyes assistant Zach Smith, gave an interview and provided text messages to former ESPN reporter Brett McMurphy between her and Shelley Meyer in 2015 about Zach Smith’s behavior. Courtney Smith also provided threatening texts she said came from her ex-husband, and text messages between her and other wives of Buckeyes assistant coaches, discussing Zach Smith.
“Shelley said she was going to have to tell Urban,” Courtney Smith told Stadium. “I said: ‘That’s fine, you should tell Urban.’”
Zach Smith, who has never been convicted of any crimes, was fired last week after an Ohio court granted a domestic violence protective order to Courtney Smith. A message left by the AP for Zach Smith’s attorney, Brad Koffel, requesting comment was not immediately returned.
Meyer is heading into his seventh season at Ohio State, where he is 73-8 with a national title in 2014 and two Big Ten Conference championships. Shelley Meyer is a registered nurse and is employed as an instructor at Ohio State. Both Meyer and his wife could be in violation of Ohio State’s Title IX sexual misconduct policy on reporting allegations of domestic violence against university employees.
Violation of university’s policy could result in Meyer being fired with cause by the university, according to provisions placed in his contract when it was extended by two years in April. The new deal runs through 2022 and increases Meyer’s salary to $7.6 million in 2018, with annual six percent raises for the bulk of his compensation.
Hours after Courtney Smith’s interview was posted online Wednesday, Ohio State announced in a short news release it was conducting an investigation into the allegations and Meyer was being placed on leave.
Offensive coordinator Ryan Day will serve as acting head coach for the Buckeyes, expected to be one of the top teams in the nation again this season. Ohio State’s first preseason practice is scheduled for Friday. The season starts Sept. 1 with a game against Oregon State in Columbus, Ohio.
Tennis
Andy Murray is showing signs of returning to his old form, right down to the return winner he delivered on the last point of his first victory over a top-20 player in more than a year.
Murray took a more aggressive approach as he works his way back from hip surgery and moved into the third round at the Citi Open by beating No. 4 seed Kyle Edmund 7-6 (4), 1-6, 6-4 on Wednesday.
Murray is a three-time major champion and former No. 1 who was sidelined for 11 months because of his right hip. He missed the second half of 2017, had an operation in January, then returned to the tour briefly in June. One of his three matches that month was a loss on a grass court to Edmund, the Australian Open semifinalist who has supplanted Murray as Britain’s highest-ranked man.
- French tennis player Benoit Paire’s racket-breaking tantrum at the Citi Open at Washington cost him $16,500 in fines levied by th
- e ATP — more than twice his prize money at the tournament.
A tour spokesman said Wednesday that Paire was docked for unsportsmanlike conduct, audible obscenity and a lack of best efforts.
Paire repeatedly spiked and threw rackets late in his 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 first-round loss to Marcos Baghdatis on Tuesday night.
By the end, Paire didn’t even try to put balls in play and was booed off the court by spectators.
First-round losers at the hard-court tournament receive $7,130.
Soccer
Former France midfielder Samir Nasri’s doping ban has been increased from six to 18 months following an appeal from UEFA’s ethics and disciplinary inspector.
The player was suspended for six months in February following an investigation into intravenous drip treatment he received in 2016.
A Los Angeles clinic, Drip Doctors, posted a photo of Nasri on its Facebook and Twitter accounts in December 2016, saying it provided the midfielder with a drip “to help keep him hydrated and in top health during his busy soccer season.”
The clinic described it as an infusion to boost the immune system.
UEFA said on Wednesday the 18-month ban for Nasri, who is currently without a club, would be backdated to start from July 2017.
