Mexican American man charged with hate crime in fatal crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

FOND DU LAC — A Mexican American man from Wisconsin is charged with homicide as a hate crime because prosecutors say he intentionally crashed his pickup truck into a motorcyclist and killed the man because he was white.

Daniel Navarro, 27, of Fond du Lac, told investigators he had been harassed by co-workers and neighbors, and poisoned, drugged and verbally attacked by white people because of his race, authorities said.

The Associated Press left a message Friday seeking comment from Navarro's lawyer.

Phillip Thiessen, 55, was killed July 3 in the town of Taycheedah. He was a retired special agent with the Wisconsin Department of Justice and a former police officer.

Navarro apparently didn't know Thiessen, but targeted him because he was white, said Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt.

"Navarro said that if President Donald Trump and white people are going to create the world we are living in, he has no choice and that people are going to have to die," Waldschmidt said.

Navarro is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety, both as hate crimes.