Mets' Stroman says 'season is not looking promising' after MLB's opening economic proposal for baseball to return this summer

"The free agent (starting pitching) is extremely thin next year and I'm at the top of the list with a few others," Stroman said in a tweet. "Being an established SP in this game isn't easy and quality SP is always a huge necessity. Regardless, life is amazing however it plays out!"

The right-handed starter turned in one of his best seasons in 2019 — recording a 3.22 ERA (ranked 12th in the majors) across 32 combined starts for the Mets and Blue Jays. Stroman ranked fourth in the majors with a 54.7% ground ball rate and went 3-1 with a 2.91 ERA, striking out 35 batters, over his last six starts of the season.

Stroman later tweeted his desire to play baseball amid the coronavirus pandemic — expressing hope that MLB and the players' union can reach an agreement in time for a season in 2020.

"Praying that we get this figured out and back on the field soon," he said in a tweet. "It's hard to put into words how much I miss the game. Nothing compares to that feeling of excitement/nausea when taking the mound. Been craving that. However, WE must all stay positive and keep good faith daily!"

Apart from reports about the players' general disappointment, the union did not publicly comment on Tuesday's economic proposal. The league, however, is standing by its approach for now.

"We made a proposal to the union that is completely consistent with the economic realities facing our sport," MLB said in a statement. "We look forward to a responsive proposal from the MLBPA."

