Mets bank on Betances' health

The New York Mets have reached an agreement with free-agent reliever Dellin Betances on a one-year contract with a player option for 2021.
The Mets announced the deal with the four-time All Star on Tuesday. Betances is guaranteed $10.5 million under the contract.
The 31-year-old, who is from New York, is staying in his hometown after spending his first eight seasons in the majors with the Yankees.
He missed most of 2019 because of injuries. Betances’ season ended after just eight pitches. He tore an Achilles tendon in his first appearance back from a lat injury that had sidelined him since spring training.
Betances was the first reliever in baseball history to have 100 or more strikeouts in five consecutive seasons (2014-2018). The right-hander led all major league relievers in strikeouts in each year from 2014-2016.
“Dellin is one of the elite relievers in the game with an incredible track record of pitching on the biggest stage and in playoff games,” Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said in a statement.
In 2018, Betances made 66 appearances, with a 2.70 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 66⅔ innings. He has made nine career playoff appearances, with a 3.27 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 11 innings.
“I love New York,” Betances said. “I grew up in Manhattan. Went to high school in Brooklyn. Played minor league ball in Staten Island. Made it to the big leagues in the Bronx. Now, I’m excited to go win a World Series with the Mets in Queens.”
To make room on the 40-man roster, the Mets designated infielder Sam Haggerty for assignment.
PADRES: The San Diego Padres have added a reliever who excelled in Japan, signing right-hander Pierce Johnson to a two-year contract.
Johnson's deal includes a club option for 2022. The move was announced Monday by general manager A.J. Preller.
The 28-year-old Johnson spent last season as a setup man for the Hanshin Tigers of Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan, where he went 2-3 with a 1.38 ERA and 40 holds in 58 appearances. He racked up 91 strikeouts against 13 walks and allowed only two home runs in 58 2/3 innings.
Johnson was drafted 43rd overall by the Chicago Cubs in 2012 out of Missouri State. He is 3-2 with a 5.44 ERA in 38 major league relief outings for the Cubs (2017) and Giants (2018). He has made 74 starts in 147 minor league games, going 29-21 with a 3.26 ERA and 488 strikeouts in 467 innings.
ASTROS: The Houston Astros have signed catcher Martín Maldonado to a two-year, $7 million contract.
General manager Jeff Luhnow announced the deal on Monday. It will keep Maldonado in Houston through the 2021 season.
The 33-year-old Maldonado spent the second half of the last two seasons with the Astros after being traded in July in both 2018 and 2019. In 68 games with Maldonado behind the plate, Houston pitchers have compiled a 3.27 ERA.
Maldonado, who won a Gold Glove Award in 2017, hit .219 with 10 homers in the regular season with the Astros. He's made 12 playoff starts for Houston, which is tied for third most at catcher in franchise history behind Brad Ausmus (30) and Brian McCann (19).
The nine-year veteran is a career ,219 hitter in 717 games with Milwaukee, the Los Angeles Angels, Kansas City, the Chicago Cubs and the Astros.