Messi moves on from Barcelona

Lionel Messi’s time at Barcelona appears to be over.
Barcelona announced Thursday that Messi will not stay with the club, saying that the Spanish league’s financial regulations made it impossible to sign the Argentina star to a new contract.
He is leaving after 17 successful seasons in which he propelled the Catalan club to glory, helping it win numerous domestic and international titles since debuting as a teenager.
Barcelona said in a statement that a deal for a new contract had been reached but financial “obstacles” made it impossible for the player to remain with the club.
“Despite club and player reaching an agreement and their clear intention to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles,” the club said.
It blamed “Spanish league regulations” for not allowing the club to sign a new contract with the player. His previous one had ended on June 30.
“As a result of this situation, Messi shall not be staying on at FC Barcelona,” it said. “Both parties deeply regret that the wishes of the player and the club will ultimately not be fulfilled.
“FC Barcelona wholeheartedly expresses its gratitude to the player for his contribution to the aggrandizement of the club and wishes him all the very best for the future in his personal and professional life,” the statement said.
Messi had asked to leave Barcelona for free at the end of last season but had his request denied by then-president Josep Bartomeu. Joan Laporta took over the presidency and appeared to have convinced Messi to stay. But Laporta had said recently that the club was struggling to fit the player’s salary — even with hefty reductions accepted by the player — into the league-controlled salary cap.
In Messi’s previous contract, signed in 2017, he reportedly earned 138 million euros ($163 million) per season.
Basketball
All-Star forward Julius Randle has agreed to a four-year, $117 million extension with the New York Knicks, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Thursday.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no deals can be signed before Friday at noon Eastern time.
Randle could have become a free agent after next season. The new deal takes effect following next season and brings his contract’s total value to five years and $140 million.
- The Washington Wizards have agreed to a $62 million, three-year deal with guard Spencer Dinwiddie, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement.
The 6-foot-5 Dinwiddie joins a backcourt that’s being vacated by Russell Westbrook after Washington agreed to deal Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Dinwiddie played only three games last season for the Brooklyn Nets. He went down in December with a partial tear of his right anterior cruciate ligament. In 2019-20, he averaged 20.6 points per game for the Nets.
If he can stay healthy, Dinwiddie can give Washington another scorer and playmaker in the backcourt along with Bradley Beal. Dinwiddie’s scoring average increased every season he’d been in the league before his 2020-21 campaign was cut short.
Dinwiddie was a second-round draft pick by Detroit in 2014 and, after two seasons with the Pistons, he began to blossom with the Nets. His 2019-20 season not only included a career high in scoring average, but also in minutes per game (31.2) and assists average (6.8).