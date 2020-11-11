Mertz is still question for Michigan Saturday because of COVID protocol

“The big question mark is going to be if we get Graham to the point where he’s practicing and will he have enough in that you feel confident with him. That’s still in the air. I wish I could be more definitive for you guys, but I’m not defined yet in my own mindset, so we’ve just got to keep working through the week and see where we’re at. Listening to our training staff, keep working through it,” Rudolph said.

Michigan (1-2) has allowed opposing quarterbacks more than 300 yards and three touchdowns each of the past two weeks.

Mertz’s backup, redshirt sophomore Chase Wolf, also tested positive for COVID-19 after the Badgers’ season opener against Illinois. He may be available this weekend, but the date on which Wolf tested positive hasn’t been reported and UW doesn’t release that information due to medical privacy laws.

Without Mertz or Wolf available, UW would turn to redshirt junior Danny Vanden Boom.