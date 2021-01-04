Men's March Madness will be played entirely in Indiana TUES

So perhaps bringing March Madness back home to Indiana, home of the NCAA's headquarters, was the natural choice..

"Last year, we had to rip March Madness away from all the teams and all the fans at the very last minute," Emmert said. "We know it was the right thing to do, but it was a painful thing to do. So we want to deliver this year on the promise of March Madness. They deserve it."

Some things aren't expected to change.

Selection Sunday is still set for March 14, the tourney field is expected to remain at 68 and the Final Four games are still scheduled for April 3 with the title game two days later. CBS Sports and Turner Sports will continue to televise and stream the games.

But this tourney will have dramatically a different atmosphere.

Two courts will be constructed inside cavernous Lucas Oil Stadium, though only one game will be played at a time because of potential distractions from whistles and horns going off. NCAA vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt said fewer games may be played each day because of longer breaks needed to properly clean the facilities. Preliminary round dates have not yet been set.