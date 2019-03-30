NCAA TOURNAMENT

EAST REGIONAL

Regional Semifinals

Friday's results

Michigan State 80, LSU 63

Duke 75, Virginia Tech 73

Regional Championship

Sunday, March 31

Michigan State (31-6) vs. Duke (32-5), 4:05 p.m.

SOUTH REGIONAL

Regional Semifinals

Thursday's results

Saturday's results

Virginia 80, Purdue 75, OT

MIDWEST REGIONAL

 

Regional Semifinals

Friday's results

Auburn 97, North Carolina 80

Kentucky 62, Houston 58

Regional Championship

Sunday's game

Auburn (29-9) vs. Kentucky (30-6), 1:20 p.m.

WEST REGIONAL

Regional Championship

Saturday's result

Texas Tech 75, Gonzaga 69

FINAL FOUR

At U.S. Bank Stadium

Minneapolis

National Semifinals

Saturday, April 6

East champion vs. Texas Tech (30-6)

Virginia (33-3) vs. Midwest champion

National Championship

Monday, April 8

Semifinal winners

