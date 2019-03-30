NCAA TOURNAMENT
EAST REGIONAL
Regional Semifinals
Friday's results
Michigan State 80, LSU 63
Duke 75, Virginia Tech 73
Regional Championship
Sunday, March 31
Michigan State (31-6) vs. Duke (32-5), 4:05 p.m.
SOUTH REGIONAL
Regional Semifinals
Thursday's results
Saturday's results
Virginia 80, Purdue 75, OT
MIDWEST REGIONAL
Regional Semifinals
Friday's results
Auburn 97, North Carolina 80
Kentucky 62, Houston 58
Regional Championship
Sunday's game
Auburn (29-9) vs. Kentucky (30-6), 1:20 p.m.
WEST REGIONAL
Regional Championship
Saturday's result
Texas Tech 75, Gonzaga 69
FINAL FOUR
At U.S. Bank Stadium
Minneapolis
National Semifinals
Saturday, April 6
East champion vs. Texas Tech (30-6)
Virginia (33-3) vs. Midwest champion
National Championship
Monday, April 8
Semifinal winners
