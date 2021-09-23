Memphis
Most Popular
A Racine man's unique gait as well as bullet analysis were used to identify him as the prime suspect in the Aug. 12 killing of Becky Rannow.
A Racine teenager has been accused of being involved in an armed robbery and triple shooting that occurred minutes after midnight on Labor Day, Sept. 6, at the 1200 block of Racine Street.
A police officer hired by the City of Burlington has resigned from his $55,000-a-year position just five days after taking the oath of office.
And no one seems to know why.
But it could be an example of what one official calls "pick-pocketing," which occurs when a police department hires away another department's newest officers as soon as they are trained and ready to hit the streets.
Wisconsin restaurant closes after getting $464,040 in COVID funds; owner blames government then recants
The Pine Cone restaurant in DeForest closed Monday with the owner leaving a note on the door blaming the state and federal government for its demise.
Racine native Michael Rupnow’s first job in middle school was newspaper delivery for The Journal Times. Flash forward several decades, he’s now an actor and producer living in California.
Teen armed robbery suspect found during traffic stop allegedly fled from officers and struck another vehicle
According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department...
The Journal Times first received a news tip of the closures on Saturday, and a reporter has since then reached out to both stores multiple times with no response. The stores remain closed as of Thursday afternoon.
The Racine County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident that sent five inmates to the hospital Thursday afternoon.
“We need … to have this red tape removed,” Pastor Debra Brown said of Kingdom Manna's new spat with Feeding America that puts the impactful local food pantry at risk.
COVID complicates back to school plans: Waterford students who refuse to wear masks isolated or sent home
After students have been in the classroom for two weeks, schools across Racine County have been trying to mitigate COVID's spread as cases crop up, in some cases shutting down entire schools.