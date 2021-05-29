Memorial Day events to honor the fallen planned for today and Monday across the county

Events this weekend scheduled in observance of Memorial Day in Racine County:
Union Grove events today, tomorrow
Bixby-Hansen American Legion Post 171, Union Grove, members will meet at 7:45 a.m. Sunday, May 30, in uniform for Memorial Day services as follows:
- 8:30 a.m. Seventh Day Adventist Cemetery
- 8:50 a.m. Scotch Settlement Cemetery
- 9:10 a.m. Dover Catholic Cemetery
- 9:30 a.m. Yorkville Cemetery
- 9:50 a.m. Pilgrim and Trinity Lutheran cemeteries
- 10:20 a.m. Sylvania Cemetery
- 11 a.m. Union Grove Memorial Cemetery
The second annual Memorial Day Vehicle Parade to honor the residents of Wisconsin Veterans Home Union Grove will be held Monday, May 31. Interested participants are asked to meet from 1 to 1:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Yorkville United Methodist Church, 17645 Old Yorkville Road (63rd Drive just north of Highway 20), Yorkville. Participants are invited to decorate their vehicles with signs thanking the veterans and to wave flags out the windows.
The vehicles will leave the church parking lot at 2 p.m. If preferred, participants may gather in the parking lot of Cottage 16 on the grounds of Southern Wisconsin Center, 21425 Spring St., Union Grove. Fire engines from Kansasville Fire Department and other area departments will be lined up nearby. At 2:15 pm the parade will begin passing Boland Hall, Gates Hall and Fairchild Hall where residents will be outside or watching out the windows.
The parade will drive through the adjacent Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery which will be decorated with small flags on the graves and large flags lining the roadway. The parade will make a final pass through the Wisconsin Veterans Home to be sure that all the residents are able to watch.
Participants, besides local fire departments, will be the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, motorcycle clubs from Wisconsin and Illinois, vintage car owners and anyone who wants to honor the veterans. For more information, contact organizer David Bart at 847-691-3901.
Mount Pleasant
There will be no official Racine County Memorial Day parade this year, but an alternative event commemorating service members is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 31, at West Lawn Memorial Park and Cemetery, 9000 Washington Ave., open to the public. This year’s ceremony will honor fallen veterans from 2019 and 2020. Personnel at West Lawn are planning the event, recruiting help from the Racine County Veterans Services Office and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9948, also known as the Sturtevant Memorial Post.
Liamani Segura, a 12-year-old singer from Racine, will perform the national anthem and the invocation will be by Sean Waiss of VFW Post 9948. The keynote speaker is a “Tribute to Vietnam: Colonel Francis Kelly, 5th Special Forces,” portrayed by David Widenkeller.
West Lawn Memorial Park Staff will present the reading of fallen veterans and VFW Post 9948 will conduct the veterans honor service. Bagpiper Peter Duffield will perform “Taps” and “Amazing Grace” and there will be the release of the doves.
For those who are not comfortable attending the event in person, the event will be streamed on Facebook Live on the Racine County Veterans Services page.
VIDEO WITH A VET: A Memorial Day video featuring Korean War veteran Robert Boulden will be posted at 8 a.m. Monday, May 31, on the Racine County Veterans Services Facebook page. Boulden, a Burlington native, served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1948 through 1952. He took part in the Battle of the Chosin Reservoir, a famous battle in U.S. military history.
Across the county
The American Legion Harvey Funk Post 494 will be conducting memorial services on Memorial Day at the locations and times listed below. The public is invited to attend these memorial services in honor and memory of veterans.
Memorial service locations:
- 9 a.m. — McPherson Cemetery, 7100 Block of Highway K, Town of Raymond
- 9:15 a.m. — Oak Grove Cemetery, Highway G and 76th Street, Town of Raymond
- 9:30 a.m. — St. Louis Cemetery, 13207 Highway G, Caledonia
- 10 a.m. — Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Seven Mile and Nicholson Road, Caledonia
- 10:30 a.m. — Caledonia Memorial Cemetery, 6800 Block of Nicholson Road, Caledonia
- 11 a.m. — Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park, Highway K and H, Franksville
- 11:30 a.m. — Harvey Funk Post 494, 4227 Michel Court, Franksville (East Frontage Road)
Since there will be no potluck lunch this year due to COVID-19, participants are invited to bring their own picnic lunch and stay around and socialize at the post after the services in the spirit of comradery. The post and the bar will be open.
Burlington
Memorial Day will be observed in Burlington at 9 a.m. Monday, May 31, at Veterans Park at Echo Lake, 595 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. The Burlington Veterans Honor Squad will be at the waterfront where the Ross Wilcox American Legion Post 79 Auxiliary will lead a prayer and Boy Scout Troop 336 will lay a wreath in the water in honor of veterans who lost their lives at sea. The Honor Squad will fire a volley of three.
From there they will proceed to the monument and bed of crosses in the park where the Anderson-Murphy VFW Post 2823 chaplain will recite a prayer and place a wreath at the monument. The Honor Squad will again fire a volley of three. Services will continue at Burlington, St. Mary’s and St. Charles cemeteries. The public is invited.
Rochester
Members of a Boy Scout troop and American Legion post is slated to lead the presentation of the colors and march in a parade at 1:30 p.m. Monday, May 31, at Pioneer Park, 101 S. Front St., Rochester. The lineup begins at 1 p.m. at the Rochester Firehouse will a program to follow in the park. A prayer will be led by the Rev. Paul Ray of the First Congregational Church of Rochester.
Speakers will include U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis.; Paul Truess of the office of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.; Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester; and Kevin Nicholson, a Marine Corps veteran who ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate in 2018. A rendition of “America the Beautiful” will be sung by Elizabeth Wellner.