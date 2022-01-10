 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Memorial benefit for Ryan Fandry Jan. 15 at Fountain Hall

STURTEVANT — A memorial benefit will be held from 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Jan. 15, for Ryan Fandry, a 26-year-old Franksville man killed in a vehicle accident Jan. 1. It will be held at Fountain Banquet Hall, 8505 Durand Ave.

The $15 entrance includes a mostaccioli dinner, tap beer, slushies and soda and a mostaccioli dinner. There will also be raffle baskets and a 50/50 raffle.

Proceeds will go to Fandry's family to help with any expenses.

