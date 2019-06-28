Cool off at the CoCo Key Water Park in Orlando - Save 40%

CoCo Key Water Park, is a family friendly resort that offers a tremendous value and makes children happy! CoCo Key Water Park is located on International Drive combines the relaxation of the tropics with the excitement of an adventure-filled, 54,000 sq. ft. canopy-covered and outdoor water park.
Minnow Lagoon is a water play area geared specifically to younger children, and features a zero depth entry pool, mushroom water features, soaker cannons, three racing slides, and a serpent slide. Coral Reef Cove is the perfect spot for teens and features their own Cyclone adventure slide.
The Boomerango is a two-person tube thrill slide (48” height min.) that lets guests get vertical and creates a sense of weightlessness. Over the Falls (40” height min.) is high-speed body slide filled with twists and turns that culminate into an intense corkscrew.
Children under 36" inches are free.
Schedule:
Season 1 dates:
1/1/19 – 3/15/19
9/2/19 – 12/20/19
NOTE: Season 1 tickets are only valid during Season 1 dates.
Season 2 dates:
3/16/19 – 9/1/19
12/21/19 – 12/31/19
NOTE: Season 2 tickets are only valid during Season 2 dates.
Water Park Closed Every Monday - Wednesday October 31-December 14, 2018
*Water park hours subject to change without notice and are weather permitting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.