Melody G. Ward, 1800 block of Main Street, Union Grove, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
UPDATE: A 16-year-old boy was shot at the hotel across the street from Case High School Wednesday afternoon, the Mount Pleasant Police Department said.
Union Grove man allegedly stole $16,000 worth of copper wire from We Energies, then sold it for $1,763
The man reportedly was trying to get his car back after it was repossessed.
It'll be a Halloween trick-or-treat this year!
According to estimates, the drugs she possessed would be worth more than $50,000 on the street.
Two men, one from Racine and the other Kenosha, have been charged with having "ghost guns" and drugs. One was given a $5,000 cash bond and the other a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court.
The suspect had an initial court appearance on Monday at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show, where a $15,000 cash bond was set.
Committee hearing: 20-year-old was kicked out of Doobie's prior to causing serious crash, snuck drinks when bartender wasn't looking
Kevin Dubiak, the owner of Doobie’s Beer Joint, located within Elmwood Plaza at 3701 Durand Ave., was before the Public Safety and Licensing Committee on Monday due to a formal expression of concern issued in the wake of a serious car crash involving a driver who had just left the bar. After testimony, the committee members voted to “receive and file” the expression of concern on the condition Dubiak attend a Good Neighbor’s Meeting where he will meet with members of the Racine Police Department and the City Attorney’s Office.
Kenosha Police identify victims, including Racine man, from Sept. 18 double homicide outside Las Margaritas
The Kenosha Police Department officially confirmed the identities of the two deceased victims of the Las Margaritas shooting on Sept. 18 as 33-year-old Kenosha resident Houston R. Oliver and 35-year-old Racine resident James J. Alexander-Hood.
54-year-old Sturtevant man allegedly hit bicyclist with his car in Racine County, struck a 'Keep Right' sign
Alcohol may have been involved.
Man already accused of two Chicago murders and shooting a Kenosha police K-9 last year faces more charges
WATCH NOW: The suspect is shown on body camera video, released by the Racine County Sheriff's Office Tuesday, appearing to attempt to headbutt an officer in the Racine County Jail.