Mellusi powers No. 18 Wisconsin past Eastern Michigan 37-7

Guerendo got to the edge and ran 82 yards for his first career touchdown that increased Wisconsin’s lead to 24-0 with 4:40 left in the first half. Guerendo, a junior, posted the eighth-longest TD run in program history.

Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said he thinks the running back group can gain consistency with time and experience.

“I don’t think you have to change what you’re doing — you can’t call this or should call that,” Chryst said. “As we go through this season, we’re going to need them all. They have their style; we need to keep getting better and keep growing there.”

The Badgers excelled on defense, even though two veteran starters didn’t play.

Safety John Torchio made his second career start in place of senior Collin Wilder, who was out. Alexander Smith was inserted at cornerback due to the absence of fifth-year senior Faion Hicks.

The Badgers defense held the Eagles defense to 13 rushing yards, one week after allowing 50 rushing yard against Penn State.

Chryst said he was pleased to see the focus continue on the Eagles.