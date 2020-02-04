Melissa M Laumann
0 comments

Melissa M Laumann

  • 0
Melissa Laumann.jpg

Melissa M Laumann, homeless, Racine, attempt retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping, retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500).

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News