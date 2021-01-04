Melissa A Waarvik, 3000 block of Kearney Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Here's when to watch Alex Trebek's final new 'Jeopardy' episodes, with highlights that promise to be memorable.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Two people were killed in a crash on I-94 Tuesday night, the fatal accident one of dozens of crashes and motorists in need of assistance that kept emergency crews busy Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as the area experienced its first winter storm of the season.
Haarsma died of COVID-19 on Oct. 28. His son has been thinking about all the things that brought the coronavirus from China to Wisconsin. “Without COVID, he would still be sitting here,” he said. “If one person didn’t go here or fly there—”
Flight for Life was called to near the intersection of Six Mile Road and Beechnut Drive, just west of Highway 31's intersection with Six Mile, after a car struck a pedestrian after dark Wednesday.
CALEDONIA — A Racine teenager allegedly assaulted an elder, throwing multiple objects at her.
“Joyce had a charm, wit, and undying love to those who were her friends and family,” the former Mrs. Wisconsin's children said in an email following her Nov. 5 passing from COVID-19. “She was simply an amazing mom, filled with a zest and zeal for life, all bundled up into one marvelous package. She was the first to compliment a person and make them feel good. This included family and friends – and even total strangers. Seeing others smile provided her great joy. She loved giving gifts to her family, and even strangers. She was just that kind of person.”
Xavier Desun Taylor, 32, of the 1600 block of Kentucky Street, has been charged with two felony counts of battery to a law enforcement officer, felony counts of burglary of a building and robbery with use of force, and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as 12 felony counts of bail jumping and 12 misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.
"The government is not doing (expletive) for people. Someone has to step up when our government isn’t,” said fundraiser organizer Stan Anderson of Mount Pleasant. “I was speechless," said the owner of Richard's Bar when he received $2,020.
DAYTONA BEACH — Authorities have released the names of two Wisconsin siblings who were killed Tuesday night when a suspected carjacker fleeing…
