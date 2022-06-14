 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Melissa A. Padilla

Melissa Padilla

Melissa A. Padilla, 2200 block of Racine Street, Racine, delivery of methamphetamine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, deliver of schedule I or II narcotics, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram), possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, carrying a concealed weapon, threat to a law enforcement officer, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

