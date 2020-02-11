Melissa A Holewinski
0 comments

Melissa A Holewinski

  • 0
Melissa Holewinski.jpg

Melissa (aka Cassandra Brown) A Holewinski, 2900 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, possession of cocaine, misdemeanor bail jumping, operate motor vehicle while revoked. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News